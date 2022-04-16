'I feel so lost': The elderly in Ukraine, left behind, mourn

MYKULYCHI, Ukraine (AP) — Seventy-year-old Nadiya Trubchaninova hitchhiked daily from her village to the shattered Ukrainian town of Bucha seeking her son's body. She is one of the many elderly people who stayed behind as millions of Ukrainians fled.

Some, like Trubchaninova, survived the first weeks of the war only to find it had taken their children. She spent more than a week trying to bring her son home for a proper burial.

But his was just one body among hundreds, part of an investigation into war crimes that has grown to global significance. Finally she buried him on Saturday in a field under a cast-iron sky.