Grand Rapids bishop, 900 others pray for peace amid Ukraine-Russia conflict

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bishop with the Diocese of Grand Rapids joined Pope Francis in a prayer for peace on Friday.

Bishop Walkowiak and around 900 others gathered to pray at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in the afternoon, the diocese tells us. We’re told the event started with Mass before the rosary was recited followed by a prayer for consecration for Ukraine and Russia.

“This Act of Consecration is meant to be a gesture of the universal Church,” says Pope Francis, “which in this dramatic moment lifts up to God, through his Mother and ours, the cry of pain of all those who suffer and implore an end to the violence, and to entrust the future of our human family to the Queen of Peace.”

The prayer occurred simultaneously with the pope’s liturgy in Rome, according to the diocese.

Watch a recorded livestream of the event here:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube