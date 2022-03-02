Watch
Blue Bridge in GR to be illuminated in solidarity with Ukraine

Posted at 12:16 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 12:16:58-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids will soon be lit in support of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss tweeted Wednesday morning that the bridge will be lit March 7–11.

This comes after the city of Kalamazoo announced plans to shine blue- and yellow-colored lights on City Hall.

