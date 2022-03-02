Blue Bridge in GR to be illuminated in solidarity with Ukraine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids will soon be lit in support of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss tweeted Wednesday morning that the bridge will be lit March 7–11.

March 7 through the 11 the Blue Bridge will be lit up to express our support for Ukraine. — Rosalynn Bliss (@mayorbliss) March 2, 2022

This comes after the city of Kalamazoo announced plans to shine blue- and yellow-colored lights on City Hall.

