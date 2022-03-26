60 miles from Ukraine, Biden sees refugee crisis in Poland

RZESZOW, Poland (AP) — Just 60 miles from the Ukrainian border, President Joe Biden paid tribute on Friday to Poland for giving refuge to more than 2 million Ukrainians who have fled their country since Russia’s invasion.

He also met with Poland's president and consulted with humanitarian experts about what’s needed to mitigate the suffering. He said he had hoped to visit closer to the border but was prevented because of security concerns.

Still, he said he wanted to visit Poland to underscore that the assistance it is providing is of “enormous consequence” as Europe experiences the refugee crisis since World War II.