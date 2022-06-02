Watch
Rep. Slotkin cosponsors bill to ban corporate PACs

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., holds a constituent community conversation at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. After the new member of Congress supported the impeachment of President Donald Trump, she will have to run for re-election in a Trump friendly district. Though she is considered a vulnerable freshman incumbent who ousted a Republican congressman, she maintains robust fundraising and has the strong backing of her party. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Posted at 2:12 PM, Jun 02, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D–MI) has cosponsored a bill that would forbid the use of corporate PACs in election campaigns.

We’re told Slotkin pledged not to accept funding from corporate PACs when she ran for Congress in 2018.

“Corporate money has flooded Michigan’s elections for too long, warping the political process and bending it to suit corporations’ narrow agendas – while drowning out the voices of everyday Michiganders,” says Slotkin. “This bill will serve as a shot across the bow for our system, and I will continue pushing Democratic Party leadership to bring it to the House Floor for a vote.”

A representative of Slotkin’s campaign says the congresswoman also supports proposed legislation to prohibit congressional lawmakers from trading stocks.

