Recalled: Easter candy, Sirrus bicycles, toddler walkers & illuminated mirrors

(WXMI) — A number of recalls have been issued, affecting everything from Easter candy to illuminated mirrors.

Wilton Industries has recalled its Ready-to-Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit for undeclared milk, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The recall reportedly affects lots 22005, 22006 and 22007.

About 19,000 Sirrus-brand bicycles have been recalled due to potential fall hazards, as the crank arm may disengage from the bike, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

RH has recalled 3,300 illuminated mirrors for shock and fire hazards, the CPSC says. We’re told the mirror contains loose parts in its bulb sockets that can lead to overheating and overcurrent issues.

More than 17,000 toddler walkers have been recalled for a possible choking hazard, the CPSC cautions. They say the wheels might come off and endanger small children.

