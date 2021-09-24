Ready-to-Eat salad products recalled due to misbranding

WASHINGTON — Ready Pac Foods, Inc. has recalled nearly 223,000 pounds of salad products that contain poultry and meat due to a misbranding, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

We’re also told the salad dressing contains undeclared anchovies.

The USDA says the affected products were produced between Aug. 27 and Sept. 19, adding their packages may be marked with one of the following establishment numbers near the “use by” date: “M-18502B,” “P-18502B,” “M-32081” or “P-32081.”

Click here to view the full list of affected products and here to view the product labels.

The problem was reportedly detected when a ranch dressing supplier notified the firm of an unintentional misbranding.

No illnesses were reported in association with the recall.

Consumers are asked to throw the affected products away or return them for a refund.

