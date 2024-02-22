Raw cheddar cheese recalled for possible E. coli

(WXMI) — Raw Farm has recalled several batches of its cheddar cheese due to possible E. coli contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told multiple illnesses were reported between Oct. 18, 2023 and Jan. 31, 2024, though not all of them reported having eaten raw dairy.

The FDA says they and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) notified Raw Farms of the illnesses, prompting a voluntary recall.

The recall impacts pound and half-pound blocks produced before Nov. 11, 2023 (barcodes 835204000156 and 835204001177) and shredded varieties (barcode 835204001184) made before Jan. 16, 2024.

No test samples of products available for purchase yielded traces of E. coli, according to the FDA.

Those with questions may connect with the manufacturer by calling 559-846-9732 or emailing josh.l@rawfarmusa.com or aaron.m@rawfarmusa.com.

