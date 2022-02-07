Pope Francis notches new first: TV evening talk show guest

Pope Francis has a new first in his papacy — an appearance as a TV talk show guest. Francis was interviewed by the host of a popular Italian talk show on Rai state television that airs on Sunday nights. The studio is in Milan, so the host interviewed him by remote. In the interview, Francis expressed anew his insistence that migrants be welcomed and integrated in society. Asked about his recent visit to a records store in Rome, Francis said he likes classical music a lot, as well as tango music. He also said he has “few but true” friends."

