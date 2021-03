BOULDER, Colo. — Police say 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer.

Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference Monday that a suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment.

Police say they're still investigating and didn't have details on a motive. The officer who was killed was 51-year-old Eric Talley. He had been with Boulder police since 2010.