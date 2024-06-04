Planet Fitness offering free workouts to high schoolers this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Once again, Planet Fitness is offering free use of their exercise equipment to high schoolers for the summer.

Representatives of the company kicked off this year’s event Tuesday morning at their location off Market Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.

Planet Fitness has made their equipment freely available to students aged 14–19 during the summer for four years now. The offer applies at all of their 2,500 locations.

“We try to make it as easy as possible,” says General Manager Shane Eurchett. “Parents, you can just drop your kids off. We have our staff ready to help make that a little bit easier for you guys as well. And kids, just come work out and ask any questions that you have, and we're excited to see you.”

The “High School Summer Pass” program will be held through the end of August.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube