Pilot threatens to return to gate after someone sent nude photos via AirDrop

WXMI — A pilot threatened to return the plane to its gate after someone sent them naked pictures via AirDrop.

A TikTok video, posted by @teighmars, identifies the flight as belonging to Southwest Airlines.

In the video, you can hear the pilot say, “So here’s the deal: If this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate. Everybody’s going to have to get off. We’re going to have to get security involved and it’s vacation that’s going to be ruined. So folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures and let’s get yourselves to Cabo.”

AirDrop lets you quickly transfer files between iPhones, iPads and Macs without using Wi-Fi or cellular data.

The video had nearly three million views just six days after getting posted.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube