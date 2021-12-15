Pepperoni products recalled due to potential contamination

WASHINGTON — Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. has recalled nearly 11,000 pounds of pepperoni products due to potential Bacillus cereus contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA says B. cereus is a microorganism that can cause regurgitation and diarrhea, adding it can lead to severe illnesses in people with weakened immune systems.

We’re told the affected products were produced on June 17, 2021 in eight-ounce packages labeled “Margherita Pepperoni.” The USDA says labels on the affected products bear the lot code “P1931C,” a “use by” date of Dec. 14, 2021, and “EST. 19” on the USDA’s inspection mark.

No illnesses were reported in connection to the recall.

Consumers are advised not to eat the affected product and to throw the product away or return for a refund.

Those with questions may call the USDA at 1-888-MPHotline.

