Peanut butter hot chocolate products recalled due to undeclared peanuts

BRICK, N.J. — Corim Industries has recalled various peanut butter hot chocolate products due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the recall affects the following products, all of which have “best by” dates ranging between Jan. 11, 2023 and Jan. 11, 2025:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

No adverse reactions were reported.

The FDA says the issue was discovered in a replacement ingredient that potentially had small amounts of peanut that had not been declared on labels.

Those with peanut allergies are cautioned to refrain from eating the affected products and to either throw them away or return them for refunds. Questions may be directed to the manufacturer at 732-840-1670.

