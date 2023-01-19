Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Peanut butter hot chocolate products recalled due to undeclared peanuts

peanut butter products recalled.png
U.S. Food & Drug Administration
peanut butter products recalled.png
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 09:21:14-05

BRICK, N.J. — Corim Industries has recalled various peanut butter hot chocolate products due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the recall affects the following products, all of which have “best by” dates ranging between Jan. 11, 2023 and Jan. 11, 2025:

Screen Shot 2023-01-19 at 9.08.02 AM.png

No adverse reactions were reported.

The FDA says the issue was discovered in a replacement ingredient that potentially had small amounts of peanut that had not been declared on labels.

Those with peanut allergies are cautioned to refrain from eating the affected products and to either throw them away or return them for refunds. Questions may be directed to the manufacturer at 732-840-1670.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered