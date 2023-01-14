Numbers drawn for 2nd-largest Mega Millions jackpot

(WXMI) — The new Mega Millions numbers were drawn Friday night.
Those numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61, and the Mega Ball is 14.
It normally takes several hours to determine a winner.
Friday night’s jackpot was the lottery’s second largest in history at $1.35 billion.
The all-time high was set back in 2018 at $1.5 billion.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions is 1 in 302.6 million.
Medium reports players are more likely to do the following than win the lottery:
- Become an astronaut.
- Win a gold medal in the Olympic games.
- Give birth to twins.
- Find a pearl inside an oyster.
- Go blind from laser eye surgery.
- Die from fireworks.