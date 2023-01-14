Watch Now
Numbers drawn for 2nd-largest Mega Millions jackpot

Mega Millions Jackpot
Nam Y. Huh/AP
A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Mega Millions Jackpot
Posted at 11:10 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 23:10:49-05

(WXMI) — The new Mega Millions numbers were drawn Friday night.

Those numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61, and the Mega Ball is 14.

It normally takes several hours to determine a winner.

Friday night’s jackpot was the lottery’s second largest in history at $1.35 billion.

The all-time high was set back in 2018 at $1.5 billion.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions is 1 in 302.6 million.

Medium reports players are more likely to do the following than win the lottery:

  • Become an astronaut.
  • Win a gold medal in the Olympic games.
  • Give birth to twins.
  • Find a pearl inside an oyster.
  • Go blind from laser eye surgery.
  • Die from fireworks.

