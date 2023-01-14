Numbers drawn for 2nd-largest Mega Millions jackpot

(WXMI) — The new Mega Millions numbers were drawn Friday night.

Those numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61, and the Mega Ball is 14.

It normally takes several hours to determine a winner.

Friday night’s jackpot was the lottery’s second largest in history at $1.35 billion.

The all-time high was set back in 2018 at $1.5 billion.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions is 1 in 302.6 million.

Medium reports players are more likely to do the following than win the lottery:

Become an astronaut.

Win a gold medal in the Olympic games.

Give birth to twins.

Find a pearl inside an oyster.

Go blind from laser eye surgery.

Die from fireworks.

