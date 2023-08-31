Nuez De India seeds recalled due to possible cardiac glycosides

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Todorganic Inc. has recalled its Nuez De India seeds due to potential contamination from cardiac glycosides, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told seeds may contain yellow oleander (Thevetia peruviana).

The FDA says cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and neurological systems may be impacted with serious or potentially fatal consequences when yellow oleander is ingested.

Symptoms may manifest as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness, arrhythmia and changes in heart activity.

The affected products were sold online via Amazon, Walmart and Ebay, according to the FDA. They are packaged in 2 oz foil bags.

No illnesses were reported to date.

Those who purchased the affected products are advised to return them for refunds.

Call the manufacturer at 1-904-397-9339 if you have questions.

