Newly signed law will continue allowing family burials in VA cemeteries

WASHINGTON — A newly signed law will allow families of military servicemen and women to be buried together in national veteran cemeteries.

Sen. Gary Peters, a former lieutenant commander for the U.S. Navy Reserve, introduced the bipartisan legislation. His father was also a World War II veteran.

We’re told the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) previously had the authority to inter a servicemember’s child or spouse prior to the servicemember’s death but that authority was poised to expire.

The Keeping Military Families Together Act allows the VA to continue authorizing the burial of deceased children and spouses while their loved ones are serving, according to Peters’s office.

“Our servicemembers and military families make incredible sacrifices to protect our nation and our American way of life, and we must do everything we can to ensure they can remain together in their final resting place if that is what they wish," says Peters. “This law will prevent this important program from lapsing and give the Department of Veterans Affairs authority for years to come to provide this crucial benefit to our military families.”

The law will also reportedly allow the VA to authorize markers and headstones when there are no remains.

