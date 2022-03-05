Watch
New offices for the hybrid era? Many companies are on board

Eric Risberg/AP
RunX CEO Ankur Dahiya, center, takes part in a video meeting with employees JD Palomino, top left, and Nitin Aggarwal, right, at a rented office in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Technology companies like RunX that led the charge into remote work early as the pandemic unfurled, are confronting a new challenge as it winds down: how, when and even whether they should bring their long-isolated employees back to offices that have been designed for teamwork. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Posted at 6:42 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 18:42:56-05

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Building a gleaming new headquarters at a time when more and more people are working from home may not seem to make sense. But many companies are recommitting to office space and moving forward with major projects.

That's because they believe working in person is better for collaboration and training younger employees.

Businesses like Mutual of Omaha, Walmart and JP Morgan are building new headquarters even though they'll likely give workers more flexibility to work from home. They're just adjusting their plans to reflect that offices may become spots that workers visit primarily to collaborate with others, instead of places where they toil all day, every day.

