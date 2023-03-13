Nestlé expands recall of Purina prescription dog food

(WXMI) — Nestlé has expanded its recall of its prescription dog food due to heightened levels of vitamin D, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Batches of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental were previously recalled due to their potential to cause vomiting and loss of appetite, among other reactions.

We’re told the recall on Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental now includes lot codes “2213 1082” and “2214 1082.”

The eight-pound bags are marked with the UPC number “38100 19190,” and the 20-pound bags are marked with the UPC number “38100 19192.”

Consumers are urged to stop feeding the affected products to their dogs and to dispose of the products where no other animals can get to them.

Contact your veterinarian if your dog exhibits weight loss, vomiting, loss of appetite, excessive drooling, or increased thirst/urination.

Those with questions are asked to call 1-800-345-5678.

