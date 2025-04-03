Nessel, 19 other AGs secure preliminary injunction protecting federal workers from mass firings

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel secured a small victory in federal court Wednesday in a joint lawsuit targeting federal agencies for firing probationary employees.

Nessel is one of 20 attorneys general who together obtained a preliminary injunction protecting workers while ordering 20 federal agencies to reinstate probationary employees who they say were terminated unlawfully — at least while the case plays out in court.

Those agencies are further required to adhere to legal protocols when trimming down staff in the future.

“Illegally firing probationary employees without following lawful procedures is not only reckless but a blatant abuse of power,” says Nessel. “Securing this preliminary injunction against 20 federal agencies makes it clear that the White House cannot simply fire federal workers on a whim without proper legal review. I will continue to stand alongside my colleagues to ensure our dedicated public servants are treated with respect and essential federal initiatives for Michigan residents are protected.”

