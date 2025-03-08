Nessel, 19 other AGs sue President Trump over firings of federal workers

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined 19 other attorneys general in a lawsuit arguing President Trump’s administration acted unlawfully when it fired thousands of workers on federal probation.

The lawsuit says the firings will create burdens and expenses on the state level that would last a long time, because they would need to support unemployed workers and provide unemployment benefits.

“These mass firings are illegal and likely to cripple important federal initiatives throughout the country and in Michigan, and so we’re once again taking the White House to court,” says Nessel. “Beyond being unlawful, these layoffs are indiscriminate, irrespective of performance and specialized skills, and destructive not only to the livelihoods of thousands of hardworking Americans in public service but also their communities and state programs in place to support those newly unemployed.”

We’re told layoffs of this magnitude would also financially strain each state as a result of lost tax revenue and other unemployment services.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube