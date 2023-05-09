Nessel: 122K Michiganders to receive part of $141M Intuit settlement

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced those who were reportedly deceived by Intuit over false claims of free tax services will soon receive part of a $141 million settlement.

The settlement was announced last year after Intuit agreed to suspend its ad campaign for TurboTax promising free tax-filing assistance.

Roughly 4.4 million Americans are expected to receive mailed checks with their share of the settlement, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General. More than 122,000 Michiganders will receive a total of $3.5 million by the end of the month.

“Intuit defrauded hard-working taxpayers for no other purpose than to increase its company’s profits,” says Nessel. “This settlement should be a warning to all corporations that mislead the public that they will be held accountable for their deception and their professional reputation is likely to suffer.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James first launched the investigation into Intuit following a 2019 report claiming it charged low-income taxpayers for services that should have been free.

The state says TurboTax customers who paid to file federal taxes for 2016–2018 but qualified for the IRS Free File Program are eligible to receive part of the settlement. Those individuals will be notified of the settlement via email.

We’re told most customers should receive around $30.

For more information about the settlement, click here.

