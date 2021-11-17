'Natural Delight' apricots recalled due to undeclared sulfites

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — ILG International Trading, Inc. has recalled its “Natural Delight Collection” line of dried apricots due to undeclared sulfites, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The FDA says exposure to sulfites can trigger a dangerous allergic reaction among those who are sensitive.

We’re told the product comes in 17-ounce packages with “811579000533” as the UPC code and a “best before” date of March 30, 2022.

No reactions have been reported in connection to the recall.

Consumers are advised to return the product for a refund. Those with questions are asked to call 917-723-5436.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube