'Mint Meltaways' recalled for undeclared peanuts, packaging error

(WXMI) — Cranberry Sweets & More has recalled its “Mint Meltaways” candy due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the affected four- and eight-ounce packages were sold via mail order throughout the U.S. since Sept. 21.

The FDA says the packaging does not contain UPC labels but does include the lot code “032123” along the bottom.

No adverse reactions were reported.

The problem was discovered when it was learned the peanut butter flavor was incorrectly labeled as the Heirloom Mint variety, the FDA explains.

Consumers with peanut allergies are encouraged to throw the affected products away or return them for refunds. Those with questions are asked to call 1-800-527-5748.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube