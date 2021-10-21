Michigan healthcare workers to receive part of $40M in national telehealth funding

WASHINGTON — The FCC has approved more than $40 million in additional funding toward its COVID-19 Telehealth program.

The government agency says that brings the total funding to $123.6 million.

“Advances in telehealth continue to help bridge the gap in health care for our most vulnerable populations and keep Americans connected with their doctors, nurses, and health care providers in the face of the pandemic,” says Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “We remain committed to helping facilitate even more innovative health care efforts in every corner of our country.”

