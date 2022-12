(WXMI) — World Variety Produce has recalled its line of Melissa’s Pasta Para Duos due to undeclared wheat, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the pasta was shipped in 12 oz packages that bear the UPC code “0-45255-15273-9.”

Those who purchased the affected products are advised to “destroy and dispose” of them.

Consumers who have questions about the recall are asked to connect with the manufacturer at 1-800-588-0151.

