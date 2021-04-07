Meijer announces new COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for West Michigan natives

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Peter Meijer announced that starting April 10, 2021 COVID-19 vaccine availability will be expanded to all West Michigan veterans and their spouses/caregivers.

“I am proud to have cosponsored the SAVE LIVES Act that made this development possible, and I’m thrilled to see these efforts directly benefiting veterans in MI-03,” said Rep. Meijer. “This legislation plays a critical role in expediting vaccine distribution across our state and making sure our local heroes, their caregivers, and spouses have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Parties eligible to receive the vaccine can register here.