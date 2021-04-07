Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Meijer announces new COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for West Michigan natives

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Osorio/AP
Michigan's 3rd District Congressional Republican candidate Peter Meijer speaks at a campaign rally, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Peter Meijer
Posted at 6:16 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 18:16:34-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Peter Meijer announced that starting April 10, 2021 COVID-19 vaccine availability will be expanded to all West Michigan veterans and their spouses/caregivers.

“I am proud to have cosponsored the SAVE LIVES Act that made this development possible, and I’m thrilled to see these efforts directly benefiting veterans in MI-03,” said Rep. Meijer. “This legislation plays a critical role in expediting vaccine distribution across our state and making sure our local heroes, their caregivers, and spouses have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Parties eligible to receive the vaccine can register here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time