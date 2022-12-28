Watch Now
Meatless breakfast sandwiches, burritos recalled for undeclared milk

U.S. Food & Drug Administration
Posted at 3:57 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 15:59:37-05

GLENDALE, Calif. — Alpha Foods has recalled multiple lots of its meatless breakfast sandwiches and burritos due to undeclared milk, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the recall was issued as a precaution after traces of a milk protein were discovered.

The FDA says the recall affects the following products:

No illnesses were reported.

Those who purchased the affected products are advised to refrain from eating them and to return the products for refunds. Anyone with questions may send an email to customerservice@eatalphafoods.com.

