Meatless breakfast sandwiches, burritos recalled for undeclared milk

GLENDALE, Calif. — Alpha Foods has recalled multiple lots of its meatless breakfast sandwiches and burritos due to undeclared milk, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the recall was issued as a precaution after traces of a milk protein were discovered.

The FDA says the recall affects the following products:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

No illnesses were reported.

Those who purchased the affected products are advised to refrain from eating them and to return the products for refunds. Anyone with questions may send an email to customerservice@eatalphafoods.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube