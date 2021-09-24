Marijuana products recalled due to possible contamination

(WXMI) — The Marijuana Regulatory Agency is notifying consumers of a recall affecting products made from multiple batches of marijuana.
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) says those batches passed through a mechanical trimmer before they were retested, adding the trimmer was contaminated with chemical residues that have been banned (Bifenthrin and Chlorfenapyr).
LARA says the following batches were affected:
1A405030001524C000000059
1A405030001524C000000058
1A405030001524C000000026
1A405030001524C000000040
1A405030001524C000000039
1A405030001524C000000038
1A405030001524C000000037
1A405030001524C000000036
Click here to view the full list of marijuana products affected by this recall.