Lukai jujube, Utopia mushrooms recalled

(WXMI) — Northern Food I/E Inc. has recalled all lots of its Lukai sweetened jujube due to possible undeclared sulfites, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the product comes in 8.3 oz red-and-yellow packages and was shipped throughout the U.S.

The FDA says the product bears the UPC number “6921996166881.”

No illnesses were reported.

Those who bought the affected products are advised to return them for refunds. Direct all questions to 516-942-0146.

Meanwhile, the FDA says Utopia Foods has recalled its enoki mushrooms for possible Listeria contamination.

We’re told the mushrooms are packaged in 200 g plastic bags with blue labels and the bar code “8928918610017.”

No illnesses were reported.

The FDA is investigating what caused the contamination.

Consumers are encouraged to return the mushrooms for refunds.

Those with questions about this recall are asked to call 718-389-8898.

