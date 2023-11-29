Kwik Trip recalls fruit cups and trays for potential Salmonella in cantaloupes

(WXMI) — Kwip Trip, Inc. has recalled some of its fruit cups and trays due to potential Salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the potential contamination applies to cantaloupe included in the packaging.

The FDA says the recall impacts the following products, which were made available at Kwik Star, Kwik Trip, Stop-N-Go, Tobacco Outlet Plus and Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

No adverse reactions were reported.

The affected products should not be eaten, sold or served, according to the FDA.

Consumers are asked to check their freezers and discard the affected products or return them for refunds.

Those with questions are asked to call the manufacturer at 608-781-8988.

