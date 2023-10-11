Kula Brands recalls seltzer for undeclared milk and coconut

(WXMI) — Kula Brands has recalled its Kula Can Pina Colada + Kratom Seltzer for undeclared coconut and milk, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the issue came about as a result of a breakdown during production and packaging.

The FDA says the affected products were shipped starting July 10. They come in 12 oz cans and bear the UPC number “371334085880” and lot number “U17831532PNCL.”

No adverse reactions were reported.

Consumers who bought the affected products are advised to return them for refunds.

Those with questions may connect with the manufacturer at 305-239-2288 or email operations@kulacan.com.

