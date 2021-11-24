Kraft Heinz recalls Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea, Country Time Lemonade and Tang due to possible bits of metal, glass

(WXMI) — Kraft Heinz is recalling select code dates of its various beverages due to potentially containing foreign material, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told products include Country Time Lemonade, Arizona Tea, Kool-Aid and Tang.

Possible examples of foreign material may include bits of glass and metal, the FDA tells us.

We’re told the issue was first detected while an internal review was in progress at the manufacturer's place of operation.

Affected products reportedly have “best when used by” dates between May 10, 2023 and Nov. 1, 2023 in the U.S.; and between Sept. 15, 2023 and Aug. 20–21, 2023 in Canada.

Click here to view the full list of products affected in this recall.

Consumers are asked to throw away the affected products or return them for refunds.

