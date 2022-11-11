Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Kevin Conroy, best known as the voice of Batman in Batman: The Animated Series, has passed away. He was 66.

The actor passed away Thursday following a battle with cancer, according to DC Comics.

Conroy portrayed the caped crusader in 15 films, 400 episodes across 15 animated television series, and two dozen video games.

Batman: The Animated Series premiered Sept. 5, 1992 and ran for four years.

“For several generations, [Kevin] has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it,” says Mark Hamill, who co-starred opposite Conroy as the Joker. “He was the ideal partner – it was such a complementary, creative experience. I couldn’t have done it without him. He will always be my Batman.”

Conroy leaves behind his husband, Vaughn C. Williams, and siblings Tom and Trisha Conroy, DC writes.

