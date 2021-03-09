Jury selection paused for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS — The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd's death postponed jury selection for a day while an appeal proceeds over the possible reinstatement of a third-degree murder charge. But Judge Peter Cahill says he will continue with jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin on Tuesday unless the appeals court tells him not to.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Legal experts say reinstating the charge will improve the odds of getting a conviction. On Monday, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to dismiss 16 of the first 50 jurors they reviewed, based on answers to their questionnaires.