July 17 recognized as National Ice Cream Day

Posted at 5:18 PM, Jul 17, 2022
July 17 has been recognized as National Ice Cream Day.

Top Data’s Ice Cream Index has studied the consumption preferences and trends in the United States. In Michigan, chocolate was ranked as the most popular ice cream flavor. Chocolate has overall been ranked as the most popular flavor in the country, with the flavor being ranked #1 in 14 states. Other states that ranked chocolate as their favorite flavor include Alabama and Hawaii.

Rocky Road was ranked as the second most popular flavor in the country, with the flavor being the favorite in 12 states. The states include California, Nevada, and Illinois. Neapolitan being the favorite in 7 states made it the third most popular nationally. The states where Neapolitan was the favorite include Missouri and Utah.

