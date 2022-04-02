Watch
Jan. 6 panel puts Garland in 'precarious' spot, ups pressure

Kevin Lamarque/AP
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a meeting of the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force at the Justice Department, March 10, 2022 in Washington. The lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol have been increasingly using their public statements, court filings and committee reports to deliver a blunt message to Garland and the Department of Justice to act on their findings. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Posted at 1:03 AM, Apr 02, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — The lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are increasingly going public with critical statements, court filings and more to deliver a blunt message to Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice.

They're saying, Follow through on our findings. The public pressure campaign reflects a stark reality for the lawmakers conducting the probe.

While they can investigate the riot and issue subpoenas to gather information, only the Justice Department can bring criminal charges.

Lawmakers say it's likely that President Donald Trump and his allies committed crimes, and it's up to Garland to do something about it.

