Indiana man charged with murder advances in township race

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man charged with murder in connection with the March death of his wife is one of three candidates who advanced in a primary election this week for a township board.

Boone County election results show 40-year-old Andrew Wilhoite of Lebanon received 60 of the 276 total votes for Republicans for three positions on the Clinton Township Board.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Indiana township boards consist of three members and no candidates filed for the Democratic primary.

Wilhoite is jailed without bond following his March arrest in the death of 41-year-old Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite. If he's convicted of a felony before the Nov. 8 general election, he would automatically be removed from the ballot.