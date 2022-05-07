Watch
Indiana man charged with murder advances in township race

This undated photo provided by the Boone County Sheriff's Office shows Andrew Wilhoite. Wilhoite, of Lebanon, Ind, received 60 of the 276 total votes Tuesday, May 3, 2022, for Republicans for three positions on the Clinton Township Board, Boone County election results show. Wilhoite was arrested in late March in the death of 41-year-old Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite. He's been held since then in the Boone County Jail without bond.( Boone County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 5:08 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 17:08:09-04

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man charged with murder in connection with the March death of his wife is one of three candidates who advanced in a primary election this week for a township board.

Boone County election results show 40-year-old Andrew Wilhoite of Lebanon received 60 of the 276 total votes for Republicans for three positions on the Clinton Township Board.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Indiana township boards consist of three members and no candidates filed for the Democratic primary.

Wilhoite is jailed without bond following his March arrest in the death of 41-year-old Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite. If he's convicted of a felony before the Nov. 8 general election, he would automatically be removed from the ballot.

