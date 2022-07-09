Watch Now
In era of transparency, Arizona law limits filming police

Matt York/AP
FILE - Phoenix Police officers watch protesters rally on June 2, 2020, in Phoenix during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed into law a measure that makes it illegal to knowingly record video of police officers within 8 feet (2.5 meters) or closer without an officer's permission, spurring concerns among civil rights activists about transparency and accountability. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s governor has signed a law that restricts how the public can video police at a time when there’s growing pressure around the country for greater law enforcement transparency.

Gov. Doug Ducey approved a measure that makes it illegal to knowingly film police officers 8 feet or closer without an officer’s permission. Civil rights and media groups say the law is unconstitutional and simply cannot be applied in real-world scenarios.

The bill's advocates say the law allows for filming while keeping everyone safe. The move comes nearly a year after the U.S. Department of Justice launched a probe into the Phoenix police force. Similar investigations are ongoing in Minneapolis and Louisville.

