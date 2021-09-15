Huizenga submits NDAA amendment to reimburse National Guard for unsafe food

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Bill Huizenga has submitted the GRUB Act, an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would reimburse National Guard members who received unsafe food while stationed at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year, according to Huizenga’s office.

We’re told the GRUB Act aims to pay troops $43 per day retroactively.

“When the Guard arrived, our men and women in uniform were served food that was undercooked and unsafe, forcing them to pay out of pocket for their own meals while deployed to our nation’s capital,” says Huizenga. “This is embarrassingly unacceptable.”

Huizenga’s office says the Rules Committee will review the proposed amendment “in the coming days,” adding the U.S. House is scheduled to debate over the NDAA on Monday, Sept. 20.

“Congress needs to step up, right this wrong, and reimburse our troops,” Huizenga adds.

