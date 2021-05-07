Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Michigan will reimburse National Guard soldiers deployed to U.S. Capitol

Guardsmen had paid for food out of their own pockets
items.[0].image.alt
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Trump Impeachment
Posted at 11:07 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 11:07:56-04

LANSING, Mich. — Members of Michigan's National Guard will receive a special reimbursement to cover the cost of buying meals while they were deployed to the U.S. Capitol in early 2021.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4019 into law Friday. It directs the Michigan Department of Military and Veteran Affairs to issue a one-time grant to soldiers deployed to Washington D.C.

Many members of the National Guard spent their own money to buy food, after the contractor responsible for feeding them provided undercooked food or meals with metal shavings inside.

READ: Michigan National Guard provided inedible food

The grant fund can grow up to $110,000, and will be divided equally among the soldiers who served during the Capitol Response II mission.

The law was proposed by State Rep. Thomas Albert (R) from Lowell.

It's not clear when grant money will be sent to National Guard soldiers.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time