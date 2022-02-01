H.E.R, J.Lo, Curry join Michelle Obama's voter campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — NBA player Steph Curry and musical artists H.E.R. and Jennifer Lopez have joined a national nonpartisan voting initiative launched by Michelle Obama as the effort gears up for the November midterm elections.

The three celebrities, along with Becky G and Bretman Rock, are the newest co-chairs of Obama's When We All Vote initiative. The former first lady launched the voter education and registration initiative in 2018 to help register voters for that year's midterms.

Co-chairs use their platforms to help boost voter registration and education with the goal of helping increase turnout for elections later this year.