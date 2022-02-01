Watch
H.E.R, J.Lo, Curry join Michelle Obama's voter campaign

Hau Dinh/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Michelle Obama listens to female students at the Can Giuoc high school in Long An province, Vietnam. Higher Ground--a production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obam--and Spotify announced Thursday, July 16, 2020, that the former first lady will host “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on the streaming service. The podcast will debut exclusively on Spotify on July 29 (AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File)
Michelle Obama
Posted at 11:05 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 23:05:58-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — NBA player Steph Curry and musical artists H.E.R. and Jennifer Lopez have joined a national nonpartisan voting initiative launched by Michelle Obama as the effort gears up for the November midterm elections.

The three celebrities, along with Becky G and Bretman Rock, are the newest co-chairs of Obama's When We All Vote initiative. The former first lady launched the voter education and registration initiative in 2018 to help register voters for that year's midterms.

Co-chairs use their platforms to help boost voter registration and education with the goal of helping increase turnout for elections later this year.

