General details hourslong delay in getting Guard to Capitol

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Fencing and razor wire surrounds the perimeter of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 10:45 AM, Mar 03, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department took more than three hours to dispatch the National Guard to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after a request for reinforcement from police.

That's according to testimony Wednesday that added to the finger-pointing about the government response.

Maj. Gen. William Walker, commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, will tell senators that the-chief of the Capitol Police emotionally requested military support in a frantic 1:49 p.m. call but that the Defense Department approval for that support was not relayed to him until after 5 p.m.

