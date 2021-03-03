General details hourslong delay in getting Guard to Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department took more than three hours to dispatch the National Guard to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after a request for reinforcement from police.

That's according to testimony Wednesday that added to the finger-pointing about the government response.

Maj. Gen. William Walker, commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, will tell senators that the-chief of the Capitol Police emotionally requested military support in a frantic 1:49 p.m. call but that the Defense Department approval for that support was not relayed to him until after 5 p.m.