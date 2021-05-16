Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation's capital

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gas shortages have spread from the South, almost exhausting supplies in Washington, D.C. The runs on gasoline follow a ransomware attack that forced the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline to shut down.

Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline reported making “substantial progress” in getting the pipeline back in full service. Meanwhile, multiple sources reported that Colonial paid the criminals nearly $5 million in cryptocurrency for a software decryption key to unscramble their network.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration would seek to put the responsible Russian-speaking ransomware gang out of business. The gang's operators said they were shutting down, but cybersecurity experts warned it could be an “exit scam.”