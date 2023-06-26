Frito-Lay recalls Tostitos avocado salsa jars for undeclared milk

(WXMI) — Frito-Lay has recalled select lots of its Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips due to a mislabeling resulting in undeclared milk, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the front of the label is correct but the rear label contains nutrition information for a different product.

The recall affects 15 oz jars bearing the UPC ending in “05597” and “best by” dates of Nov. 2, 2023 and Nov. 3, 2023, according to the FDA.

No adverse reactions were reported.

Consumers with milk allergies are advised to refrain from eating the product and to throw the jars away.

Those who purchased the affected products may call Frito-Lay at 1-800-352-4477.

