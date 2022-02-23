Frickenschmidt recalls 6,000 pounds of beef sticks for 'gluten free' misbranding

WASHINGTON — Frickenschmidt Foods has recalled nearly 6,000 pounds of beef sticks due to an incorrect “gluten free” statement on the label, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

We’re told the beef sticks were packaged on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Jan. 28 with labels reading “High Protein Snack Teriyaki Beef Wicked Cutz Beef Stick,” bearing the establishment number M33928 and lot codes 113022, 120122 or 012823 on the back in blue ink.

The USDA says the misbranding was detected when it was learned that wheat was listed as an ingredient.

No reactions were reported.

Consumers are advised to throw away the affected products or returned them to where they were bought.

Those with questions are asked to get in touch with Production Manager Steven Ogden at 417-232-4401 or steven@frickenschmidtfoods.com.

