Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Frederick police responding to active shooter situation in Maryland

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Police: Niles man turns himself in after killing woman
Posted at 9:41 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 09:42:55-04

FREDERICK, Maryland — Police in Frederick, Maryland say there are currently two victims and one suspect is down in an active shooter situation.

It's near Progress Drive and Opposumtown Pike.

Fox 17's sister station in Washington, D.C. reports that area schools are on lockdown as of Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time