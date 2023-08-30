Florida man describes experiencing Hurricane Idalia to FOX 17

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia slammed into the West Coast of Florida early Wednesday morning as a Category 3 hurricane. FOX 17 recently spoke to a man who lives in Florida, who talked about what he and his family went through.

David Noel lives in Steinhatchee, a small town in Florida. He described the experience as “pretty scary.”

“The worst part were the winds, the winds probably started picking up around three or four o’clock this morning,” said Noel. “And then around seven, it got bad. There’s stuff flying everywhere.”

The storm has left disaster up and down the state of Florida.

“We tried to, we came back to see if our house was still above water around, I’d say 9:30,” said Noel. “And at that point, there was no accessing any of the roads, the whole, the whole town by the word of the mouth of the river was, was underwater.”

Since Wednesday morning, Idalia has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane. However, the danger isn’t over yet. Idalia has put streets and homes underwater in Georgia and the Carolinas.

