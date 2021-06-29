Watch
Flock Party poultry snacks recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination

Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 29, 2021
ST. LOUIS, Miss. — Manna Pro Products is recalling one lot of its Flock Party Quack Snacks due to possible Salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told affected products have a “best by” date of Dec. 2023 and are packaged in 1.68-pound bags (see the image viewer above).

Consumers are encouraged to throw away the affected products and get in touch with Manna Pro for a refund by calling 800-690-9908.

Manna Pro is currently investigating the cause of the contamination, the FDA tells us.

