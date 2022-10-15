Watch Now
First lady to attend NFL's Crucial Catch game during breast cancer awareness month

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks at the 125th Anniversary Convention of the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) in National Harbor, Md., June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 6:12 AM, Oct 15, 2022
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — First Lady Jill Biden will be joining the National Football League's Crucial Catch game to honor cancer patients, survivors and their families.

She is expected to attend the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

It's all part of the Biden Administration's cancer moonshot.

The game will feature the American Cancer Society's efforts to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction.

The First Lady will also participate in Crucial Catch activities at the game alongside cancer patients, survivors and their families.

